International

At least 2 U.S. Marshals, suspect shot in New York, say police

The New York Police Department said they didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Image used for representation purpose.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early on Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. on Friday and they didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three Marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the Marshals’ injuries as non-life threatening.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ office in New York City.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 6:22:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-marshals-suspect-shot-in-new-york/article33250864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY