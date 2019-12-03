Top news of the day: No pardon has been given to Balwant Singh Rajoana, says Amit Shah; 'One Nation, one card' from June, says Ram Vilas Paswan, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that no pardon has been given to Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce verdict on Wednesday over Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

The government’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ initiative that will largely cover migrant labourers and daily wagers will come into force across the country from June 1, 2020, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on December 3.

A woman was killed and eight persons were injured on Tuesday when Pakistan army shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kirni sectors was retaliated by the Indian army, a defence spokesman said.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is filing a review plea in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter out of faith in the Constitution despite the injustice allegedly meted out to Muslims.

There was a ‘security breach’ in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, when about 25 BJP workers ran in and protested on the Assembly premises for clean water in the city. Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel termed it as “hooliganism” and blamed the BJP.

The modest two-bedroom apartment of Shanmuga Subramanian, a 33-year-old techie in Chennai, was choc-a-bloc on Tuesday morning, packed with journalists eager to speak to him about his ‘clue’ that led to the discovery of the Vikram Lander’s debris on the moon.

The Navy on Tuesday said it has decided to set up women-friendly facilities on its indigenously-built aircraft carrier and other bigger ships amid demands for induction of women.

A youngster from Fakirabad in Nizamabad district was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday for posting distasteful comments on a social media platform against the gang-rape and murder victim.

At least 208 people in Iran have been killed amid protests over sharply rising gasoline prices and a subsequent crackdown by security forces, Amnesty International said Monday, as one government official acknowledged telling police to shoot demonstrators.

The New Zealand cricket team has been bestowed with the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket award for its exemplary show of sportsmanship during the epic final of the ICC World Cup at Lord’s in July, which it lost under controversial circumstances.