Woman killed, 8 injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Soldiers stand guard near the LoC in Poonch.

Soldiers stand guard near the LoC in Poonch.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kirni sectors was retaliated by the Indian army, a defence spokesman said.

A woman was killed and eight persons were injured on Tuesday when Pakistan army shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

“At about 2.30 p.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the two sectors. The Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” he said.

In the Pakistani firing and shelling, one woman was killed and eight others were injured in Shahpur sector, a police officer said.

The injured are being shifted to a hospital, he said.

The shelling is going on heavily in the area, the officer said.

