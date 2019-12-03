25 BJP workers enter Delhi Assembly premises, stage protest for clean water

There was a ‘security breach’ in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, when about 25 BJP workers ran in and protested on the Assembly premises for clean water in the city.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel termed it as “hooliganism” and blamed the BJP.

“The hooliganism done by bringing women inside the Assembly was done by your party (BJP), your Leader of Opposition did it,” the Speaker told BJP MLAs present in the House.

“About 25 people, mainly women, were waiting outside the gate, stating that they want to see the Chief Minister. But as soon as the gate opened for a car, they ran inside and took out posters from their sweaters and jackets and started protesting,” a senior security official at the Delhi Assembly told The Hindu.

The protest happened around 1:45 pm, minutes before the Assembly session started at 2 p.m. “We removed the protesters within five minutes,” the official added.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta was later marshalled out from the Assembly House, following a ruckus over the security breach and the BJP’s demand for a discussion on onion prices.