Nizamabad youth held for vulgar posts about Hyderabad vet on Facebook

A youngster from Fakirabad in Nizamabad district was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday for posting distasteful comments on a social media platform against the gang-rape and murder victim.

“He posted vulgar and objectionable comments about the victim Disha on Facebook page ‘Stalin Sriram’,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty. Those derogatory posts were doing rounds on social media, he added.

The accused, Chavan Sriram (22), was arrested after a suo motu case was registered on November 30.

After the outrage on social media platforms and news channels denouncing the brutal offence, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Sunday urged people to refer to the victim as ‘Disha’ instead of identifying her with the original name. This move came after the Commissioner consulted family members of the victim. “To safeguard the confidentiality and protect the rights of the victim’s family, we request people to use #JusticeForDisha,” Mr. Sajjanar added.

Aggrieved citizen’s initiative

A resident of Saroornagar approached cyber crime police of Rachakonda on Sunday, demanding action against people who were posting offensive comments and uploading photos of Disha on various social media platforms. A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused, police said.

Meanwhile, a petition filed by the Cyberabad police in Shadnagar court on Monday seeking custody of the four accused in the woman vet’s murder case was posted to Tuesday for orders.

Meanwhile, the police sought custody of the accused for 10 days to reconstruct the crime scene and gather further evidence to connect them with the crime. With the Shadnagar Bar Association having already decided that none of its members would represent the accused in the court, the likelihood of presenting any arguments opposing their custody are negligible.