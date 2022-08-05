Top news of the day: China cancels key U.S. dialogues over Taiwan; Rahul detained during Congress protests; RBI hikes rates, and more

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sits in a police vehicle after being detained during a protest in New Delhi against soaring prices of fuel and rise in GST. | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day and more.

China sanctions Pelosi, cancels key U.S. dialogues over Taiwan row

The measures came as the Chinese military continued for a second day its live-fire drills in six regions surrounding Taiwan. The military exercises, that have effectively blockaded the waters and airspace in the six regions and resulted in major disruptions to shipping and flights to Taiwan, will continue until Sunday.

Congress MPs stage protest against price rise; Rahul, Priyanka among several leaders detained.

Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and then proceeded to take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of the party’s nationwide stir against price rise, the Goods and Services Tax hike on essential items and unemployment.

RBI’s MPC increases policy rate by 50 bps to counter inflation

The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India has decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy statement on Friday.

MPs do not enjoy immunity from arrest in criminal cases during Parliament session: Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu clarified that Members of Parliament do not enjoy any immunity from arrest in criminal cases when the House is in Session and they cannot avoid summons issued by law enforcement agencies. More than 10 Congress members trooped into the Well of the House, protesting against the alleged misuse of Central probe agencies. The Congress members said the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has been “insulted” as he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday during the working hours of Parliament.

SC moots verdict to help unmarried women gain ‘bodily autonomy’ under MTP Act

The Supreme Court said it may loosen the restrictive grip of a 51-year-old abortion law which bars unmarried women from terminating pregnancies which are up to 24 weeks old, saying the prohibition was “manifestly arbitrary and violative of women’s right to bodily autonomy and dignity”.

No trees cut in Aarey since 2019 order, MMRCL tells Supreme Court; next hearing on August 10

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd , told a bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit that he had made a statement before the apex court in 2019 that no further cutting of trees will be done for a metro car shed in Aarey colony and after that, no trees have been cut there.

China military drills are ‘significant escalation’, says Antony Blinken

China’s military drills were launched following a visit earlier this week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing. “China has chosen to overreact and use Speaker Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference in the Cambodian capital.

‘Bad days ahead,’ warns Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was suffering because of the economic policies taken by the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime led by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sensex, Nifty bounce back after a day’s breather post RBI policy

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 89.13 points or 0.15% higher at 58,387.93 after facing volatility during the fag-end of trade. During the day, it climbed 350.39 points or 0.60% to 58,649.19. The broader NSE Nifty went up by 15.50 points or 0.09% to finish at 17,397.50.

Rupee rises 17 paise to close at 79.23 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.15 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 78.94 to 79.29 during the session. The domestic unit finally settled at 79.23, up 17 paise over its previous close of 79.40.

ED freezes over ₹64 crore bank deposits of crypto exchange WazirX

The Enforcement Directorate said it has frozen bank deposits of ₹64.67 crore as part of a money laundering probe against cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. The federal agency said it conducted raids against a director of Zanmai Lab Pvt. Ltd., which owns WazirX, on August 3 in Hyderabad and alleged he was “non-cooperative”. The agency’s probe against the crypto exchange is linked to its ongoing investigation against a number of Chinese loan apps (mobile applications) working in India.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Para athlete Bhavina Patel storms into table tennis final, assured of a medal

India’s Bhavina Patel cruised to the women’s singles class 3-5 para table tennis final and assured herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games. The Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist thrashed England’s Sue Bailey 11-6 11-6 11-6 to seal her final berth. The 35-year-old Gujarat paddler will take on Nigeria’s Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Bajrang moves to quarterfinals with dominating ‘by fall’ win over Bingham

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia needed less than two minutes to move to the 65kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games as he pinned Naurau’s Lowe Bingham in his opening bout. Bajrang, who has entered the field as the defending champion, measured his rival for about a minute and then put him on the mat from a lock position to finish the bout in a jiffy. Bingham had no clue what struck him as the wrestler from the island nation was at sea.

WI vs Ind fourth T20I: Shreyas Iyer, Hooda to fight for Asia Cup berth as India looks for series win

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and nothing would be more satisfying than a couple of thumping wins in front of the USA’s Indian diaspora, which is anticipating an enjoyable weekend cricket carnival.