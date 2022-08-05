Commonwealth Games 2022 | Bajrang moves to quarterfinals with dominating 'by fall' win over Bingham

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia needed less than two minutes to move to the 65kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games as he pinned Naurau's Lowe Bingham in his opening bout, in BIrmingham on August 5, 2022. Bajrang, who has entered the field as the defending champion, measured his rival for about a minute and then put him on the mat from a lock position to finish the bout in a jiffy. Bingham had no clue what struck him as the wrestler from the island nation was at sea. Next up for Bajrang, the Olympic bronze medallist, is Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius. #Wrestling Update 🚨@BajrangPunia 🇮🇳 wins by VFA (Victory by Fall) against Lowe 🇳🇷 (NRU) in 1/8 Finals and advances to the Quarter Finals of Men's Freestyle - 65 kg 👍#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022pic.twitter.com/h87KA9uCO6 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022 Other Indian wrestlers taking the mat on Friday in the men's freestyle competition are Deepak Punia (86kg) and Mohit Grewal (125kg). In the women's event, Anshu Malik (57kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) will present India's challenge.



