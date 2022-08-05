Commonwealth Games 2022 | Para athlete Bhavina Patel storms into table tennis final, assured of a medal
The 35-year-old Gujarat paddler will take on Nigeria's Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday.
India's Bhavina Patel cruised to the women's singles class 3-5 para table tennis final and assured herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
The Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist thrashed England's Sue Bailey 11-6 11-6 11-6 to seal her final berth.
Sonalben Patel, on the other hand, went down to Ikpeoyi 11-8 6-11 4-11 7-11. She will now face Bailey in the bronze medal match.
Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost 11-7 8-11 4-11 7-11 to Nigeria's Nasiru Sule in the men's 3-5 class semifinal.
He will now cross swords with Nigerian Isau Ogunkunle in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.
