Top news of the day: Karnataka announces lockdown for 14 days; T.N. all-party meet resolves to allow oxygen production in Sterlite plant for four months, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday announced a partial lockdown across the State for 14 days starting from 9 pm on Tuesday (April 27). Only shops providing essential services would be open from 6 am to 10 am for the next two weeks, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced soon after a Cabinet meeting.

Also read: Coronavirus updates | April 26, 2021 | Covid-19 | Supreme Court advances summer vacation by a week due to surge in cases

Oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as they reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the COVID situation.

Also read: Two containers for carrying oxygen being brought from Dubai: Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked States to impose localised restrictions and implement strict containment measures for at least 14-days to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

DMK MP Kanimozhi and alliance party leaders after attending all-party meeting in Chennai on April 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday unanimously resolved to temporarily allow Vedanta’s sealed Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi to produce oxygen alone for four months, albeit with conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a wet spell over several parts of the country, including central, south and northeast India, from April 26 to 30. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour) are very likely at isolated places over Telangana, Kerala and Mahe from April 26.

The Madras High Court on Monday squarely blamed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the raging second wave of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and asked if the officials were in some other planet when political parties took out Assembly election rallies without adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols despite several judicial orders.

An administrator of a WhatsApp group cannot be held criminally liable for an objectionable post by another member of the group, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has held and quashed a case of sexual harassment lodged against a 33-year-old man.

Over 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates, when 34 Assembly constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur, are polling in the seventh phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who had sent a legal notice to the Information Technology (IT) and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and social media giant Twitter for taking down his April 12 tweet on the COVID-19 situation, on Monday said the Centre’s direction to Twitter is an “attack on his right to free speech”.

Anxiety pierced through IPL's bio-secure bubble on Monday with leading Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and some Australian players withdrawing from the league amid the escalating COVID-19 crisis in India even as the BCCI insisted that the glitzy league will go on.

Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL in Ahmedabad on April 27.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a $50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been "advised" that the Indian government views it "as few hours of joy" in a difficult time.

India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, a country from the Caribbean region and hosts England were on Monday named as qualified teams for the women's T20 competition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as cricket returns for the second time in the multi-sporting event.