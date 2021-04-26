Karnataka govt announces lockdown for 14 days

Only shops providing essential services would be open from 6 am to 10 am

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday announced a partial lockdown across the State for 14 days starting from 9 pm on Tuesday (April 27).

Only shops providing essential services would be open from 6 am to 10 am for the next two weeks, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced soon after a Cabinet meeting.

There would be no public transport in the State and metro trains would not operate in Bengaluru City.

All industries, except manufacturing, would remain closed. The garment industries which hire lakhs of employees in the State would remain closed.

The Chief Minister said all agriculture related activities would be allowed in rural areas. Agricultural markets in cities would remain closed.

Mr Yediyurappa said the decisions were taken after hectic consultation with the an expert committee and ministers during a three-hour long Cabinet meeting.

The government has decided to provide free vaccination for COVID-19 for all those aged between 18 and 44 years in government hospitals and centres from May 1. The government has been providing free vaccination to all those who are aged above 45 years now.

Mr Yediyurappa said the Centre has been supplying 800 tonnes of oxygen and the shortage of oxygen would not occur in the coming days.

The State government had already imposed partial lockdown during the weekend and now this would be extended for the next 14 days. Karnataka recorded more than 34,000 cases on Sunday and of which more than 20,000 were from Bengaluru urban.

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar would provide detailed guidelines soon, the chief minister said.