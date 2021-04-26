National

Oxygen cylinders with armed forces will be released for hospitals: Chief of Defence Staff briefs PM Modi

Oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as they reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the COVID situation.

“The CDS briefed the PM that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work in COVID facilities within proximity of their present place of residence.

“Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency help lines,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Mr. Modi was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command headquarters at Command, Corps and Division level and similar headquarters of Navy and Air Force will be employed at hospitals. In addition, nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals and Services were creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians, the statement said.

Mr. Modi also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad. He also discussed with Gen Rawat that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik welfare boards and officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to maximum extent possible including in remote areas, the statement added.

