Top news of the day: Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Sharad Pawar cries foul, Shiv Sena moves court, and more

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is fed a laddu during a victory rally outside the BJP headquarters in Mumbai on November 23, 2019.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is fed a laddu during a victory rally outside the BJP headquarters in Mumbai on November 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra Chief Minister, with Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM

In an unexpected turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively in Raj Bhavan early in the morning. The move has come as a total shock as a meeting of all the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress unanimously agreed the previous night to make Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the leader of the new government. | A tale with many twists | All about the mega Maharashtra ‘coup’ | ‘More twists than Game of Thrones’: Twitter reacts to Maharashtra political turnaround

We are together and we will remain together, say Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray at joint press meet

Mr. Sharad Pawar claimed Mr. Ajit Pawar did not have the support of adequate MLAs.”Ajit Pawar took the two lists of MLAs from party office claiming those were support letters. Those signs were for party’s internal programme,” he said at a joint press meet with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Echoing Mr. Sharad Pawar, Mr. Thackeray said, “this is shameful what is happening in the name of democracy.” Hitting out at the BJP for “splitting a party,” Mr. Thackeray dared his former ally to try these tactics with the Shiv Sena.

President’s Rule revoked in Maharashtra at 5.47 a.m. without Cabinet meet

The notification was digitally signed by Union Home Secretary at 5.47 a.m. Rule 12 pertaining to “Departure from Rules” says the “Prime Minister may, in any case or classes of cases permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary.”

Ajit Pawar faces two criminal cases

The first case was registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police against Mr. Ajit Pawar and about 70 former functionaries of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) in connection with an alleged ₹25,000-crore scam. Based on the police case, on September 24, the Enforcement Directorate initiated money laundering probe against Mr. Ajit Pawar and others.

Maharashtra government formation live updates | Catch all the action here

Watch: Woman killed, six injured as car falls off Hyderabad’s Biodiversity Park flyover

Second incident on the new flyover in the recent past.

Police crack whip against those sticking threatening posters in Valley, says Kashmir IG

S.P. Pani said several persons have been arrested from different parts of the Valley including Srinagar.

New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo

Last week, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch told House impeachment investigators she felt “kneecapped” by a “smear campaign” Mr. Giuliani led against her. | Trump-Ukraine scandal: A timeline

Alice Wells, top U.S. diplomat for South and Central Asia, slams China’s international development projects

China, as per Ms. Wells, had benefited when U.S., European and Japanese companies opened shop there when Deng Xiaoping announced the Open Door policy in 1978 but that China had not done the same in Pakistan.

Amazon sues Pentagon over $10 billion contract awarded to Microsoft

Amazon said it filed a legal complaint on November 22 with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims seeking to challenge the decision.

IND vs BAN second Test: Ishant strikes twice after India declare in day-night Test

Ishant Sharma led India’s inspired pace attack and took five wickets to bundle out Bangladesh. | IND VS BAN 2nd Test: Pink ball Test match scorecard

Kangana Ranaut’s first looks as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi revealed

Biopic on former Tamil Nadu CM has Arvind Swamy as MGR.

