Maharashtra government formation: Uddhav Thackeray emerges as consensus choice for CM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have unanimously agreed on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s name for leader of the new government. Mr Pawar’s statement after the meeting of three parties at Nehru Centre makes it clear that Mr. Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra of the tripartite government that is set to be formed.

“We have unanimously agreed that Uddhav Thackeray will lead the government,” he said, while leaving the meeting.

Mr. Thackeray, who left a few minutes after the NCP chief, said that the discussions were positive. “The discussions on all the subjects were positive. We have sorted out the majority of the issues and certain small issues are yet to be solved. Once those are cleared all three parties will hold a joint press conference,” said Mr. Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, NCP’s chief spokesman Nawab Malik said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine would stake claim to form government in Maharashtra either late on November 22 or in the morning of November 23.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after a meeting of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress leaders at Worli in Mumbai on November 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Mr. Malik also said the three parties would give priority to running the government for five years.

“Some leaders of the three parties will meet in the evening [on Friday]. They will discuss all the points and take the final call. We will stake claim to form the government late tonight or in the morning tomorrow,” Mr. Malik said.

He reiterated the Chief Minister’s post would go to the Shiv Sena.

Asked about reports of the Shiv Sena and the NCP sharing the chief ministerial post for two-and-half years, Mr. Malik said the issue is not important for the parties. “What is important is the government runs for five years, people’s sentiments are respected... Our priority is to form the government at the earliest,” he added.

The three parties on November 22 fast-tracked the process for forming the government in the State, where poll results were announced nearly a month ago.

The State has been facing a political crisis after the Shiv Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister’s post.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

The NCP and the Congress, pre-poll allies, won 54 and 44 seats respectively.

The combined tally of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress is way beyond the majority mark of 145.

The State is currently under President’s rule.

(With PTI inputs)