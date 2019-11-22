IND VS BAN 2nd Test: Pink ball Test match scorecard | Pace bowlers rattle Bangladesh out for 106

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India in their maiden Day/Night Test here on Friday.

The Virat Kohli-led India have not made any change to the side that won the opening Test in Indore.

Bangladesh made two changes to their line-up with Al-Amin Hossain and Naeem Hasan coming in to replace Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan.

A silver coin, brought out specially for the game, was used for toss.

India and Bangladesh venture into uncharted territory

India, cricket’s biggest market, finally shed its reluctance and welcomed day/night Tests. The iconic Eden Gardens will host the second and final India-Bangladesh Test under lights from Friday.

Eden, the first venue to hold ODI and T20 World Cup finals in the country, had taken the lead in 2016 to stage India’s first day-night pink-ball match — between local clubs Mohun Bagan and Bhawanipore — under the leadership of former Cricket Association of Bengal president and India captain Sourav Ganguly.

It is only befitting that with Ganguly’s elevation as Board of Control for Cricket in India president his home ground has risen to the occasion again — this time at the highest level.

Even as the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a host of VVIPs and elite sportspersons will corner some of the limelight, action in the middle will remain the ultimate attraction.

Plenty of questions surrounding the ball will exercise the minds of cricket lovers as well as the players. Both teams, making their pink-ball debut, may appear to be evenly placed, but the Indians will hold a distinct edge.

The Teams:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain.