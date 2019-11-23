Amazon sues Pentagon over $10B contract awarded to Microsoft

Amazon is suing the Pentagon over a $10 billion cloud-computing contract awarded to Microsoft.
Amazon said it filed a legal complaint Friday with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims seeking to challenge the decision.
The complaint is sealed, but the company said earlier this month there was “unmistakable bias” on the government’s part.
Amazon’s competitive bid for the “war cloud” project drew criticism from President Donald Trump, who said over the summer that he wanted the Pentagon to take a closer look.
The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft in late October.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said the procurement was done fairly without outside influence.
The contract, formally called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, was sought by Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.