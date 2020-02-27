Top news of the day: Delhi violence death toll climbs to 38, two SITs formed to probe riots, and more

The death toll in Delhi’s worst riots in more than three decades climbed to 34 as the violence ebbed but did not subside completely and thousands of people began picking up the pieces of their shattered lives and livelihoods. While there was no precise figure for the number of arrests, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court that 48 FIRs were lodged in relation to the violence. Delhi Police transferred the riots probe to the Crime Branch and formed two Special Investigation Teams. | Sonia Gandhi-led Congress delegation meets President Kovind | BJP accuses Sonia of instigating violence | Comments by USCIRF, others attempt to politicise issue: MEA | India slams OIC statement

In a letter, addressed to Mr. Shah and copied to Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Mr. Gujral likened the situation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. | Delhi HC to hear plea for FIRs against 3 BJP leaders on April 13

The timing of the transfer has become controversial as the Congress accused the Central government of transferring Justice Muralidhar after a Bench comprising him and Justice Talwant Singh came down heavily on the Delhi police for not registering a case against BJP leaders for their hate speeches.

This was in response to the criticism from U.S. Democrat leader Bernie Sanders, who called U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to the violence sparked by the CAA ‘a failure of leadership’.

The Delhi High Court was informed by aviation regulator DGCA that it will look into stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s representation against the airlines which banned him from flying for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.

TDP president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu was taken into custody under preventive detention at Visakhapatnam Airport, here on Thursday. He was served notice under Section 151 of Cr. PC. | Tension as YSRCP workers block Chandrababu Naidu at Visakhapatnam Airport

A chartered flight was arranged to repatriate Indians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess. | Denmark and Estonia report first COVID-19 cases | Saudi Arabia halts travel to Mecca and Medina over COVID-19 fears

U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet first asked Beijing in December 2018 for permission to carry out a fact-finding mission in Xinjiang.

Mobile operators push for floor price, stocks fall for fifth consecutive day, Microsoft to miss sales forecast, and more.

Shafali Verma’s 34-ball 46 followed by a superlative performance from the bowlers helped India notch up a narrow four-run win over New Zealand in a crucial group A match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Thursday.

The legendary musician was at a protest in London demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, where he made a reference to the anti-CAA protests in India.