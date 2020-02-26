Congress leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in Delhi

Amid continued communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi that has claimed 20 lives, Congress leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in the national capital.

They will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The top leadership of Congress deliberated on the issue at a meeting of its working committee on Wednesday, party sources said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and top leaders like Manmohan Singh, A.K. Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P. Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi were present during the meeting.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting as he is abroad, sources said.

The Congress is against the CAA and has urged the government to keep it in abeyance or take it back as it is causing concern among a major section of the country’s population, especially the Muslim community.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi escalated on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, throwing stones and thrashing people.