Business Live: Q3 GDP to grow at 4.5%, says SBI

10:15 AM

Sensex drops over 200 points; Nifty near 11,600

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in opening session on Thursday as incessant foreign fund outflow and coronavirus overhang weighed on global investor sentiment.

The 30-share index dropped 202.44 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 39,686.52, while the NSE Nifty fell 62.75 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 11,615.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Titan, NTPC, Nestle India and Kotak Bank were trading with gains.

10:00 AM

Investors can purchase MFs on bourses

Investors can now directly purchase or redeem mutual fund (MF) units using the stock exchange platform, a facility that was hitherto only available to distributors or investment advisers.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) extended the facility to all mutual fund investors.

“In order to further increase the reach of this platform, it has been decided to allow investors to directly access infrastructure of the recognised stock exchanges to purchase and redeem mutual fund units directly from mutual fund/asset management companies,” stated the circular.

9:45 AM

Govt decides to lift ban on onion exports

The government on Wednesday decided to lift the nearly six-month-old ban on export of onions in a bid to protect the interests of farmers as prices are likely to fall sharply due to bumper rabi crop.

Sources said the decision was taken at a meeting of a Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Since the price of onion has stabilised and there is bumper onion crop, government has decided to lift ban on export of onions. Expected monthly harvest in March is over 40 lakh MT compared to 28.4 lakh MT last year,” Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet on Wednesday. PTI

9:30 PM

Q3 GDP to grow at 4.5%: SBI

The GDP growth for the October-December quarter is estimated to be 4.5%, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) report.

For the full year, the projection has been revised upwards to 4.7% from 4.6%.

The economy grew by 5% in the first quarter and 4.5% in the second quarter — the lowest in 26 quarters.

“Our composite leading indicator (index of 33 major leading indicators) suggests that GDP growth will remain flat at 4.5% in Q3 of FY20,” the report, authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI, said. The government is scheduled to release Q3 GDP data by the end of this week.

9:15 PM

Coronavirus will harm world economy: EU economy chief

The coronavirus epidemic is bound to dent global economic growth, the European Union’s Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday as the outbreak continued to spread to more countries, wiping trillions of dollars off world financial markets.

“The only certainty about Covid—19 is that it will have an economic impact at global level,” Gentiloni said in Brussels, referring to the new coronavirus strain, whose symptoms are similar to those of flu.

Believed to have originated from wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, Covid—19 has infected 80,000 people in 27 countries. The vast majority of cases have been in China, where the virus has killed nearly 2,700 people. IANS