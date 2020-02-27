National

Delhi Police transfers northeast Delhi riots probe to Crime Branch

The Delhi police has so far filed 48 FIRs in connection to the violence in northeast Delhi.

48 FIRs filed so far; two SITs formed to probe cases

The Delhi Police has transferred northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday.

The police has so far filed 48 FIRs.

The scene on Thursday afternoon in Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, three days after the violence in this area on Monday.

The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.

The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police B. K. Singh.

