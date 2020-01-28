Kunal Kamra barred from flying Indigo for 6 months

Leading low-cost airline IndiGo on Tuesday night announced that it was suspending stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable.

Mr. Kamra had earlier Tweeted a video where he is seen accosting television journalist Arnab Goswami onboard an Indigo flight. Mr. Goswami does not respond to Mr. Kamra in the 1.51-minute long video. An airhostess is even heard asking the standup comedian to stop taking the video but Mr. Kamra is heard saying he is willing to go to jail for this.

Indigo said in the light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, it wished to inform that it was suspending Mr. Kamra from flying with it for six months.

“Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst on board, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers,” the airline said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned.”