Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi-led Congress delegation meets President Kovind

"The President said he will take cognisance of our demands, we feel fairly satisfied," said Ms. Gandhi after the meeting.

A delegation led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday in which the party reiterated it's call to remove the Union Home Minister for the abdication of his duty and asked the President to protect the life and liberty of the citizens.

Briefing the media, Ms. Gandhi said that the party has handed over their demands to President Kovind in a memorandum.

"Centre and Delhi govt were mute spectators to violence which has taken the lives of 34 people. Businesses have fallen prey to looting," she said.

"The President said he will take cognisance of our demands, we feel fairly satisfied," added Ms. Gandhi.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, senior leaders A.K. Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P. Chidamabaram, Anand Sharma, Randeep Surjewala and K. Venugopal were part of the delegation.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined in during the media briefing. They also shared a copy of their representation.

(With inputs from PTI)

