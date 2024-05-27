Cyclone Remal makes landfall; one lakh evacuated in Bengal

The severe cyclonic storm Remal started its landfall process between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh around 9.15 p.m. on Sunday, as it intensified and moved northwards. By 11.30 p.m., the eye of the cyclone touched the land.

IPL 2024 Final: KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift third title

Chasing a meager target of 114, Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen smashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers and won the match with 57 balls to spare and lifted their third title in the Indian Premier League 2024 final in Chennai on May 26.

Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrike kills at least 35 in Rafah and displaced people are hit

Palestinian medics said at least 35 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike Sunday on the southern Gaza city of Rafah that hit tents for displaced people.

Jihadis across border supporting SP, Congress: PM Modi in U.P.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Deoria claimed that ‘jihadis’ across the border in Pakistan were doing prayers in support of the INDIA bloc parties the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in the ongoing parliamentary elections, while both SP and Congress were appealing for “vote jihad” here (India).

Neta vs abhineta: the Karakat battle pits a veteran politician against a Bhojpuri actor

Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who had earlier refused to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Asansol seat offered by the BJP, has now made it a tough fight for BJP ally and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha in Karakat Lok Sabha seat.

Rajkot inferno toll climbs to 33, many still missing in ‘man-made disaster’

At least 33 people have died in the fire that broke out on Saturday evening at Rajkot’s TRP Gaming Zone. More than 15 people are still missing in what the Gujarat High Court called a “man-made disaster”, taking suo motu cognisance of the matter and posting it for a hearing on Monday.

Cyclone hits Bangladesh as nearly a million flee inland for shelter

An intense cyclone smashed into the low-lying coast of Bangladesh on Sunday, with nearly a million people fleeing inland for concrete storm shelters away from howling gales and crashing waves.

We are yet to receive Centre’s official response on cancellation of Prajwal’s diplomatic passport: Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday said the State had not received any official response from the Centre on its request seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse and who fled the country on April 27.

Amit Shah and Nadda lash out at INDIA bloc leaders at Bihar rally

Union Home Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda addressed five election rallies in Bihar in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates. Mr. Shah addressed meetings in Karakat and Sasaram Lok Sabha seats whereas Mr. Nadda campaigned in Ara, Jehanabad and Nalanda parliamentary constituencies.

Govt. directs telcos to block incoming international spoofed calls

The government has directed telecom operators to block all incoming international spoofed calls that display Indian mobile numbers, an official statement said on Sunday.

Dipa Karmakar becomes first Indian gymnast to win gold in Asian Senior Championships

Dipa Karmakar landed a gold medal in vault to become the first Indian gymnast to win the continental title in the Asian women’s artistic gymnastics championships in Tashkent on May 26.