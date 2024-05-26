Rajkot Game Zone inferno tragedy death toll goes up to 33; Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance

The death toll in Rajkot’s fire tragedy in the TRP game zone has climbed to 33 while more than 15 persons are still missing in what the Gujarat High Court has called a “man made disaster” in a suo motu cognisance.

It must be noted that the State government or the local administration had not given any figures about the casualties or number of missing people since last night. However, local media and sources have confirmed that at least 33 people have died and more than 15 are still missing.

There is a widespread anger against the government and the local administration for the devastating fire that claimed over 30 people including five people from one family, while another couple who was engaged a few days ago and was set for a marriage also figured among the victims.

“Those who are responsible must get capital punishment and till they are sentenced to death, none should get a bail from any court and if anyone gets a bail, I will kill,” said distraught father Pradipsinh Chauhan, whose only son and four other relatives have died in the inferno.

“What was the local municipal corporation, other agencies were doing? This game zone came up four year ago. Why authority or official was bothered to check whether it had necessary compliances,” an angry resident from Rajkot said.

Octogenarian BJP leader Vajubhai Vala said the local municipal corporation and its officials cannot escape the blame for such a heart breaking tragedy.

FIR registered against six; Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisace

Meanwhile, the Police have lodged a FIR against six persons and two have been arrested.

“We have registered the FIR against six people under IPC sections 304, 308, 336, 338, 114. Out of which two people have been arrested. The crime branch team is working to arrest others. Our effort is to complete the investigation as soon as possible and file a charge sheet in the case,” Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said on the TRP Gaming Zone fire tragedy case.

The FIR states that the operators of the amusement park of game zone had not applied for the fire NOC, nor did they have a proper fire safety mechanism in place in a three storey building spread in 2000 square metre plot area in a temporary structure with tin roofs.

On Sunday morning, the Gujarat High Court took suo motu cognizance of the fire tragedy calling it prima facie a “man-made disaster”.

The issue will be heard in the Gujarat high court on Monday, May 27.

The bench of justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai observed that such gaming zones and recreational facilities have come up without the necessary approvals from competent authorities.

The bench directed advocates of the Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot municipal corporations to appear before it on Monday with instructions as to under what provisions of law the authorities led these units to be set up or continue to operate under their jurisdiction.