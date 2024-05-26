GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jihadis across border supporting SP, Congress: PM Modi in U.P.

The INDIA bloc parties want to take India back by decades, claims Modi, says he is being targeted for opposing reservation based on religion

Updated - May 26, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 10:23 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 in Deoria claimed that ‘jihadis’ across the border in Pakistan were doing prayers in support of the INDIA bloc parties the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in the ongoing parliamentary elections, while both SP and Congress were appealing for “vote jihad” here (India).

“In Pakistan, prayers are held for the INDIA alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress. Jihadis across the border are supporting them. The SP and the Congress are making an appeal for ‘vote jihad’ here,” said Mr. Modi, addressing a rally in Deoria.

Those who gave the '400-paar' slogan are going to be defeated: Akhilesh Yadav

The Prime Minister alleged that the Opposition alliance was aiming to reimpose Article 370 in Kashmir, adding he was being targeted and abused for opposing reservation on the basis of religion. “This (INDIA bloc) group is saying that when they come to power, they will bring Article 370 in Kashmir. Their agenda is not the development of India, rather they want to take back India by several decades,” he said.

In Deoria, Shashank Mani Tripathi of the BJP is taking on Akhilesh Pratap Singh of the Congress.

Mr. Modi further targeted the SP and the Congress on the matter of Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) reservation, yet again alleging that the Opposition parties wanted to snatch the constitutionally guaranteed reservation for these social groups. “Those people who drafted the constitution said there would be no reservation based on religion. But the Congress and the SP want to snatch the reservation of Backward Classes, SCs, STs and give it based on religion,” he alleged.

“I want to bring to your notice that in 2012, the SP stated that Muslims should get reservation equal to that of Dalits. This INDIA alliance wants to change the Constitution for this. When I ask them (about reservation), they abuse Modi,” the Prime Minister alleged.

Mr. Modi questioned the Opposition parties for declining the invitation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, adding that it showed their hatred towards Lord Ram. “These parties (Congress and SP) rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony. After 500 years, the dream of a grand Ram Temple is fulfilled in Ayodhya. When the people of India built such a grand temple and forgave all their (Congress) mistakes by inviting them for the consecration ceremony, these people insulted Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation,” he alleged.

