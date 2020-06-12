Woman killed in Pakistan firing along LoC

A woman was killed and two were injured in heavy exchange of fire and artillery between the Armies of India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla and Poonch on Friday.

Akther Begum, 40, of Bhatgran in Uri died of splinter injuries, an official said. A 35-year-old woman was among the two injured in Uri.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesman said Pakistan violated the ceasefire without any provocation in the Rampur sector of Baramulla in Kashmir on Friday morning. “The Pakistan Army fired mortars and used other weapons. A befitting response was given,” he said.

Silikote, Haji Pir Sector, Churanda, Nambla, Saidpora and Thajal bore the brunt of intermittent firing and shelling.

Families evacuated

Nearly 20 families were evacuated. People said they hid in shelters and houses.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic and the crisis we all face, there is no end to firing and shelling. We appeal to India and Pakistan to end border skirmishes, as civilians are dying on both sides,” said a villager, evacuated to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Uri.

“Satisfactory arrangements, including supply of essential commodities, have been made for the displaced families. The administration is geared up for any emergency,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate Reyaz Ahmad said.

The Army said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in two sectors in Poonch.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors around 4.15 p.m. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation in the Pir Panjal’s Rajouri district on Thursday.