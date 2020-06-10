International

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Foreign Office in Islamabad claimed that India has so far this year committed 1,296 ceasefire violations, resulting in seven deaths and serious injuries to 98 civilians.

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the “Indian forces” along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office in Islamabad said that four civilians were injured due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by India in Jandrot sector on June 9.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, it said.

It said that the violations are a threat to the regional peace and security .

The FO said that India was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

