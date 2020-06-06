Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The firing from across the border in Karol Matrai and Chandwa started around 12.45 a.m., drawing effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the IB, they said.
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch | Two soldiers dead, one injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kashmir's Baramulla: Army
They said the exchange of firing between the two sides continued till 3 a.m. but there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side. However, the firing caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in the underground bunkers for their safety.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism