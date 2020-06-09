National

Pakistan Army resorts to shelling along LoC in J&K’s Poonch district

A border post along the Line of Control near Poonch. File photo

A border post along the Line of Control near Poonch. File photo   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, says defence spokesman

The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on June 9, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, an official said.

“At about 6.30 a.m. today, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Till last reports came in, shelling exchanges were still going on in the area.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 6:07:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-army-resorts-to-shelling-along-loc-in-jks-poonch-district/article31787598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY