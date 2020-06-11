Solider killed as Pak. violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Poonch

A soldier was killed as the Pakistan army had resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the Pir Panjal valley on Thursday.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Rajouri Sector on June 10. Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. Naik Gurcharan Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” Jammu-based Army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

Naik Singh belonged to Harchowal village of Gurdaspur. “The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the spokesman said.

Police officials said the target of the Pakistan Army was forward posts along the LoC.

In the evening, the Army spokesman said Pakistan had again violated the ceasefire in the Mankote sector of Poonch.

“Around 7:45 p.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in the sector. The Army is retaliating befittingly.”

Both Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed frequent firing and shelling by Pakistan in the past many weeks.