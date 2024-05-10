The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on May 10 said it will file a formal complaint to the Election Commission (EC) against National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma for "misusing her chair" and "being one of the major conspirators of Sandeshkhali matter" after multiple women alleged that they were deceived by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders into filling sexual assault complaints against TMC leaders.

NCW had recommended to President Droupadi Murmu that President's rule be imposed in West Bengal over alleged atrocities on women and violence in Sandeshkhali.

Stating the TMC's intention to move EC against Ms. Sharma, West Bengal minister and TMC spokesperson Shashi Panja alleged on May 10 that the NCW chairperson acted on "political bias" over the Sandeshkhali allegations and "encouraged women of the area to make false allegations of sexual atrocities." Multiple purported videos of Sandeshkhali women shared by the TMC on Thursday claimed that a local saffron party leader made those women sign blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault.

The women in those purported videos claimed they were asked by local BJP worker Piyali Das to appear in person at the local police station and relate their ordeal before the NCW team which had visited Sandeshkhali to take stock of the ground situation. The women went on to allege that they never intended to file sexual assault complaints but were later surprised to find such complaints filed in their names allegedly in the wake of the blank papers they were made to sign by Ms. Das.

In a different set of videos shared by the TMC, women were heard expressing their wish to withdraw those complaints and alleged that the BJP was issuing threats and monetary compensations after they voiced their reconsidered desire.

PTI did not individually verify the authenticity of the videos which have been put out in the public domain so far.

The TMC spokesperson claimed that the BJP was trying to create an "ecosystem" over allegations of atrocities in Sandeshkhali and that it was trying to use various organisations for the purpose.

She alleged that although the BJP central leadership was regularly visiting West Bengal for poll campaigns, they have stopped talking about Sandeshkhali in the wake of the fresh developments from the ground.

"We demand that Amit Shah ji, who is coming again, speak up on this matter and tender an apology on the issue," Ms. Panja said, alleging that the BJP has only been making false claims over Sandeshkhali to attract votes.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to address two public meetings in the state on May 10 in support of BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Ms. Panja said that the TMC has already filed complaints against the BJP and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari before the EC over such allegations.

Mr. Adhikari has already dismissed TMC's allegations, claiming that the videos were fabricated, and has threatened to move court over the issue.