GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Trinamool Congress urges EC to take action against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari for ‘concocting’ narrative on Sandeshkhali incident

The complaint is based on purported video in which a man is heard saying that Mr. Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, was behind the whole conspiracy

Updated - May 10, 2024 12:06 am IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghosh addresses the media at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on May 9, 2024 after submitting a letter to the Election Commission over the Sandeshkhali incident.

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghosh addresses the media at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on May 9, 2024 after submitting a letter to the Election Commission over the Sandeshkhali incident. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari seeking criminal proceedings against him for “concocting” rape allegations and running a fake narrative regarding the Sandeshkhali incident.

The complaint is based on a purported video in which a man claiming to be Gangadhar Kayal, the BJP’s mandal president in Sandeshkhali, is heard saying that Mr. Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, was behind the whole conspiracy.

Sandeshkhali arms recovery | Trinamool sniffs conspiracy, BJP claims ‘act of terror’

In the sting operation video shot by a news platform and shared by the Trinamool on social media, Mr. Kayal is heard saying sexual harassment complaints were filed at the behest of Mr. Adhikari. The BJP has rejected the video accusing the Trinamool of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to discredit them.

Bengal Governor arrives in Sandeshkhali, women allege molestation by Trinamool leaders

“The BJP concocted the rape allegations in Sandeshkhali and ran a fake narrative, simply to defame Bengal and bring a bad name to the TMC. All this was done to seek pure political advantage. We hold top BJP leader in Bengal Suvendu Adhikhari squarely responsible for this conspiracy,” Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose told reporters after submitting the complaint. She added that in the video, it is clearly seen that the women were paid ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 to make these complaints.

“We have urged the Election Commission to direct the police to start criminal proceedings against Mr. Adhikari. We also want the other BJP leaders on the video, to be detained and questioned. We hope this kind of gross dishonouring of women never happens again just for drawing political benefit,” Ms. Ghose said. She also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must apologise for defaming Bengal following the incident.

Related Topics

state politics / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.