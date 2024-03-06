Watch | Explained: What led to the violence in Sandeshkhali?

March 06, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Sandeshkhali, an island in Sundarbans, has emerged as the centre of a political storm and outrage in West Bengal.

Villagers, particularly women of the region have alleged sexual assault and land grab by local Trinamool Congress leaders. At the centre of these allegations was Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

On February 15, a woman accused the local Trinamool Congress leader of sexual assault at a nearby party office. Two days after the woman made deposition before a magistrate her house was attacked two days later in the middle of the night.

A police post has been set up near the woman’s house where six policemen stand guard. The survivor has alleged that she is living under fear.

