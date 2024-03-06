GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Explained: What led to the violence in Sandeshkhali?

Watch | Explained: What led to the violence in Sandeshkhali?

Women of this region in West Bengal have alleged sexual assault and land grab by local Trinamool Congress leaders, and at the centre of the storm is Sheikh Shahjahan

March 06, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sandeshkhali, an island in Sundarbans, has emerged as the centre of a political storm and outrage in West Bengal.

Villagers, particularly women of the region have alleged sexual assault and land grab by local Trinamool Congress leaders. At the centre of these allegations was Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

On February 15, a woman accused the local Trinamool Congress leader of sexual assault at a nearby party office. Two days after the woman made deposition before a magistrate her house was attacked two days later in the middle of the night.

A police post has been set up near the woman’s house where six policemen stand guard. The survivor has alleged that she is living under fear.

Read more: Sandeshkhali violence: Fire and smoke in a West Bengal village

Reporting: Shiv Sahay Singh

Production: Richard Kujur

Voiceover: Jude Francis Weston

Sandeshkali violence | How it will impact lok sabha elections?
Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.