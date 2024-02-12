GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suvendu Adhikari, other BJP MLAs stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali

We condemn this attempt by the State government to suppress the truth, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said after the Police stopped him from visiting Sandeshkhali

February 12, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A file photo of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

A file photo of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari and several other MLAs of the party were stopped from visiting the unrest-hit Sandeshkhali on February 12, with Police citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC clamped in the area.

Earlier in the day, six BJP legislators including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly for staging protests in the House over unrest in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

After the suspension, Mr. Adhikari and the other BJP MLAs boarded a bus to go Sandeshkhali and meet locals who have alleged sexual harassment by absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters. “The authorities stopped us at Basanti Highway citing prohibitory orders there and a letter by the Basirhat police Superintendent claiming that my visit to Sandeshkhali might lead to law and order problems in the area,” Mr. Adhikari said. “This is absurd. How can I be stopped 65 km away from Sandeshkhali citing law and order problems? We condemn this attempt by the State government to suppress the truth,” he said.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali held protests in the last few days, alleging that local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them. They demanded the arrest of Mr. Sheikh, who has been absconding since last month after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam, was attacked by a mob.

