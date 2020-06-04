Coronavirus | Toll in Kerala rises as three die in a day

Kerala on Thursday reported three COVID-19 deaths in a day, taking the toll to 14. Karnataka recorded four fatalities and Andhra Pradesh, three deaths and 141 fresh cases.

Kerala also reported 94 COVID-19 cases, of which 84 were imported cases of infection involving people from abroad or from other States. Seven cases were among those in contact with known or unknown sources of infection.

Among the three deaths, the case from Kollam was that of a 65-year-old patient who was brought dead to hospital and later confirmed to have had the infection. The test to diagnose COVID-19 was done as per the advice of the Medical Board.

The other COVID-19 deaths were that of a 73-year-old woman at Palakkad, who had returned from Chennai and a 27-year-old Malappuram native who had retuned from Abu Dhabi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the youth was being treated for blood cancer.

Kerala’s case burden, mortality rate and disease transmission patterns changed after May 4, when the post-lockdown return of Keralites from abroad and other parts of the country began. On Thursday, 39 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases was 884. Of the cumulative 1,588 cases so far, there were 690 recoveries.

The State had 1.7 lakh-plus people under surveillance, of whom, except for the 1,487 isolated in hospitals, the rest were in quarantine.

COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose steadily and on Thursday, the tally crossed 4,000. Local cases of community transmission and migrant returnees and people from other States were contributing to the rise.

A staffer of KIA Motors India in Anantapur district tested positive after he travelled to the manufacturing unit from his native place in Tamil Nadu over a week ago.

In Guntur, four new cases were detected in Christianpet of Tadepalli near the Chief Minister’s camp office.

They were secondary contacts of a ward volunteer who till recently worked at a relief camp for migrant labourers at Vijayawada Club.

The State witnessed three more deaths and 141 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the toll to 71 and the tally to 4,112, a Health Department bulletin said. There was one death each in Krishna, Guntur and Kurnool districts.

Among new cases, 98 were local residents and 43 cases were migrant returnees. Nineteen were linked to the Koyambedu hotspot.

Of the 98 cases, 22 were reported in Nellore, 14 in Kadapa district and 11 in Krishna district. They are followed by West Godavari (10), Chittoor (9), Guntur (8), Anantapur (7), Kurnool (5), Vizianagaram (4), Prakasam (3), Visakhapatnam (3) and East Godavari (2).

The total cases among foreign returnees was 119 and migrant returnees and people from other States, 616.

Karnataka’s four deaths was the highest in a day since the pandemic broke out, taking the toll to 57.

All four patients — two from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Gadag and Davangere — had co-morbidities.

Two were female SARI patients, aged 65 and 60 respectively from Bengaluru Urban. They died on June 3 and their tests were positive.

A 44-year-old man from Gadag with fever, cough, diabetes and urinary tract infection, died due to sepsis and broncho-pneumonia, and an 83-year-old woman, admitted on May 31, with chest pain died the same day due to severe acidosis and renal failure. Her tests also were positive on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 257 new cases were reported on Thursday taking the tally to 4,320. Of these 149 were returnees from Maharashtra.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)