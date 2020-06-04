Coronavirus India lockdown Day 72 live updates | With over 6,000 deaths, India's fatality rate is 2.8%,

India, in terms of its confirmed cases, is closing in on three European countries, whose health systems collapsed under the pandemic — Italy, the U.K. and Spain. These three countries have, however, registered deaths five-six times more than India.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s current fatality rate is 2.80%. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat continue to lead in terms of cases.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest update:

9.30 am | India

CPI(M) to stage countrywide protests on June 16 demanding cash transfers, free foodgrains to poor

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday announced countrywide protests on June 16 demanding immediate cash transfers and free foodgrains to the poor.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to replace the secular, democratic and federal structure of the country with a unitary form of theocratic government, Yechury said the Centre has now virtually left the people of the country to fend for themselves in combatting the pandemic.

9 am | India

Defence secretary tests positive for COVID-19: Sources

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19, a defence official said on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar tested positive but continues to work and look into files from quarantine, one official said.

8.30 am | Brazil

Brazil reports a record 1,349 virus deaths in 24 hours

Brazil reported a record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period Wednesday, the health ministry said, as the pandemic continued to take a grim toll on Latin America's hardest-hit country.

The figure brought the total death toll from the new coronavirus in Brazil to 32,548, with 5,84,016 confirmed infections — the second-highest caseload worldwide, after the United States.

Brazil's death toll, which has doubled in 17 days, is currently the fourth-highest worldwide, after the U.S., Britain and Italy. - AFP