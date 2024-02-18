GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Morning digest | PM Modi has effectively implemented Ram Rajya, says BJP resolution; Trinamool Congress leader arrested in connection with Sandeshkhali sexual assault and violence case, and more

Here is a select list of stories to start the day

February 18, 2024 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Chairperson Tulika Das arrives in Khulna, Sandeshkhali to meet the woman whose child was snatched and thrown away by unknown persons, in North 24 Parganas on February 17, 2024.

West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Chairperson Tulika Das arrives in Khulna, Sandeshkhali to meet the woman whose child was snatched and thrown away by unknown persons, in North 24 Parganas on February 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

10 dead in blast at fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sattur

Ten workers were killed and 15 others injured in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit in Kundayiruppu near Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Sandeshkhali violence: West Bengal police arrest local Trinamool leader, add charges of gang rape

Amidst allegations of sexual assault made by some women in Sandeshkhali, the West Bengal police has added charges of gang rape and attempt to murder against local Trinamool Congress leaders Shiboprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

Israel should have been mindful of civilian deaths, says Jaishankar at Munich Security Conference

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s call for a two-state solution to permanently resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict. 

Modi has effectively implemented the concept of Ram Rajya, BJP resolution at the party’s national meet says

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, February 17, 2024, passed a political resolution at a meeting of the party’s national council in New Delhi, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, likening it to the realisation of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the past 10 years under him.

In alliance talks, BJP seeks six Lok Sabha seats, 20 Assembly seats from TDP

Alliance negotiations between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are at an advanced stage ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls, as the Andhra Pradesh party makes its way back to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Aware of NC’s talks with BJP in 2014: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday attacked on the National Conference (NC), claiming that the latter was in talks with the BJP in 2014 to form a government in Jammu & Kashmir.  

IAF showcases its weapons arsenal, firepower at ‘Vayu Shakti’

The Pokhran range near Jaisalmer reverberated with thunderous explosions and applause as the latest platforms of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Rafale jet, the Apache attack helicopter, and the indigenous Prachand light combat helicopter, along with legacy platforms, demonstrated their capability and firepower at the demonstration exercise ‘Vayu Shakti’ on February 17.

IIM study points to structural problems in Indian labour market

The country’s economy is witnessing a stagnating employment growth rate, weakening employment elasticity, slow structural transformation, and brewing structural problems in the labour market such as low female labour force participation and a rise in the unemployment rate (UR) with education levels,

Smartphone, spy cam found in Assam jail cell of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The staff of eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail on Saturday detected a major security breach in the National Security Act (NSA) cell where Khalistani sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was lodged along with nine of his associates.

Sachin Tendulkar visits bat manufacturing unit in Kashmir

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited bat-manufacturing unit in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 17.

Balasaheb would have been proud to see country’s progress under PM Modi: Shinde  

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena-BJP government has done a good job, be it the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya or the revoking of Article 370, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday in his concluding remarks at the two-day convention of Shiv Sena in Kolhapur.

Congress in damage control mode over influential tribal leader’s likely shift to BJP

The Opposition Congress in Rajasthan has been caught in a difficult situation over speculations that its influential tribal leader and former Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya is going to quit the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

India sends assistance to cholera-hit Zambia

India on Saturday, February 17, 2024, sent medical and material assistance to Zambia as the southern African country deals with a deadly cholera outbreak. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to social media to announce the aid consisting of 3.5 tonnes of water purification supplies, chlorine tablets and ORS sachets handed over by the Indian High Commissioner in Zambian capital Lusaka Ashok Kumar.

