Sandeshkhali violence: West Bengal police arrest local Trinamool leader, add charges of gang rape

February 17, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Kolkata

Amidst allegations of sexual assault made by some women in Sandeshkhali, the West Bengal police has added charges of gang rape and attempt to murder against local Trinamool Congress leaders Shiboprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar. The fresh charges have been added on the basis of deposition by a survivor before the Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC.

On Saturday evening, the police arrested Mr. Hazra, the Trinamool Congress leader against whom allegations of sexual assault and torture were made. He was arrested from Nazat in Sandeshkhali.

“She (the survivor) did not make any statements before us. She made the complaint before the Magistrate,” West Bengal’s Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar told journalists.

This is the first time that a formal complaint of this nature has been registered with regard to the Sandeshkhali violence. On February 14, the West Bengal police had tweeted that “no allegations about rape of women have so far been received”.

The DGP said that the police remain “committed to face whatever the truth is “and will act on any evidence that is presented to them”.

While Mr. Sardar remains behind bars, Mr. Hazra was arrested from a hideout in Nazat.

The DGP added that the administration will review the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC so that normal life and livelihoods are not affected. The police had stopped leaders from Opposition parties from visiting the area on the grounds that prohibitory orders had been imposed.

A team of ten women officers of the West Bengal police is also conducting door-to-door visits in Sandeshkhali and recording statements of the victims. 17 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas has been on the boil since January 5, when a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob during a raid at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

With regard to the absconding Mr. Shahjahan, the State police chief said that the Enforcement Directorate had filed a complaint and got the investigation stopped by approaching the court. Mr. Shahjahan remains on the run and there have been allegations of land grab and sexual assault against the leader.

Meanwhile, a six-member team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Saturday visited Sandeshkhali to investigate complaints of child abuse in the politically troubled area.

“We have come to ground zero to assess the situation. Our duty is to give protection to every child in the State and also see that their rights are protected,” said Sudeshna Roy, adviser to the State’s child rights panel.

Some people in the area had alleged that a seven-month-old child was snatched from her mother’s lap and thrown by miscreants in Sandeshkhali. The child is now under treatment in a State-run medical facility.

Alka Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress, said on Saturday that the party will stand by the victims of violence and extend legal help to the victims. The Trinamool Congress said that the Congress was acting as a B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).