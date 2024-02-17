IAF showcases its weapons arsenal, firepower at ‘Vayu Shakti’

February 17, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - PHOKRAN

The Pokhran range near Jaisalmer reverberated with thunderous explosions and applause as the latest platforms of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Rafale jet, the Apache attack helicopter, and the indigenous Prachand light combat helicopter, along with legacy platforms, demonstrated their capability and firepower at the demonstration exercise ‘Vayu Shakti’ on February 17.

“During the display, approximately 50 tonnes of ordnance was dropped in a short span of two hours over an area of two square km. The event truly showcased IAFs offensive lethality and precision targeting capability,” the IAF said in a statement. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was the chief guest.

The event began after 5 p.m. with three Chetak helicopters trooping the National Flag and the Air Force ensign, flying past the grandstand with the National Anthem playing in the background. This was followed by a sonic boom created by a Rafale aircraft. Two Jaguar aircraft flying at low levels followed the Rafale, taking high fidelity reconnaissance images of the area. The demonstration was carried out in light, dusk, and night conditions with simulations.

A Rafale fighter engaged an aerial target with the MICA multi-mission air-to-air missiles, while the indigenous Light combat Aircraft fired the Russian R-73 Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile. In February 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F16 jet with an R-73 fired from his Mig-21 before he was shot down and ejected in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The Apaches fired Hellfire missiles and rockets while Prachand fired rockets.

The Vayu Shakti exercise has been regular platform for the IAF to demonstrate the full spectrum of capabilities. However, the previous edition was held in 2019.

This year, the exercise saw participation by 121 aircraft. Other participating aircraft included the Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar, Hawk, C-130J, Chinook, Apache, Mi-17, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. Indigenous surface-to-air weapon systems Akash and Samar tracked and shot down mock enemy aircraft. Over two hours, the IAF showcased its capability to deliver weapons with long range, precision capability as well as conventional weapons, on target, while operating from multiple air bases. A couple of the targets missed, which officials said would have worked in the case of a real target as the proximity fuse would ignite destroying the target.

The Apache attack helicopter demonstrated its firepower in this event for the first time, engaging targets with Hellfire air-to-ground guided missiles, while Mi-17 helicopters engaged ground targets with rockets. In another first, IAF Chinook helicopters demonstrated rapid deployment of combat assets by airlifting the Army’s M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers in an underslung mode, which later destroyed simulated enemy targets on the ground.

Combat support operations by transport aircraft included a ‘containerised delivery system’ drop by a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft, and an assault landing by a C-130J carrying IAF Special Forces, Garuds.

In joint operations of the Army and the IAF, weaponised version of Advanced Light Helicopters Mk-IV destroyed simulated enemy targets with rockets and guns. Special operations by the IAF transport and helicopter fleets, involving Garuds and Indian Army elements were also on display.

As the sun set and darkness descended, Garuds inserted by Mi-17 helicopters carried out an ‘urban intervention’ in anti-terror/insurgency operations aimed at clearing hideouts of terrorists. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles carried out bomb damage assessment of all targets, which was live-streamed to the operations centre and to the audience.

Usually, at least once a year, all squadrons of the IAF head for Pokhran, located near Jaisalmar, to practice delivery of their lethal weapons.

The IAF has 36 Rafale jets procured under a €7.87 billion Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with France, which also have 13 India Specific Enhancements (ISE), including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low-band jammers, and infra-red search and tracking systems, among others. The Rafale is armed with the Meteor BVR missile, considered a gamechanger in the region, with a range of over 150 km; MICA multi-mission air-to-air missiles; SCALP long-range stand-off attack air-to-ground missile; and the HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) medium-range air-to-ground missiles.