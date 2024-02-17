Batting for Kashmir willow: Sachin visits factory in Pulwama

February 17, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visited bat-manufacturing unit in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 17.

On his personal trip to Kashmir, the former cricketer along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar went to MJ Sports, a bat manufacturing factory, in the district.

Tendulkar took keen interest in the process adopted by the local unit to make bats. He inspected the raw clefts undergoing seasoning ahead of the final process. He also indulged in bat knocking to check on the quality of seasoned cleft. He was briefed by the manufacturers about the bat industry of Kashmir. The cricketer was seen interacting with locals and posing for selfies, besides savouring local tea.

“Mr. Sachin posing with Kashmir willow has added to our brand value. The images of the legendary cricketer with manufacturers and the bats have already become a landmark for the Kashmir bat industry,” Nazir Khan, a manufacturer, said.

Sir Walter R. Lawrence, Settlement Commissioner of Kashmir, and J.C. Mac Donell, the first chief of Forest Department of J&K, introduced the English willow in Kashmir in the 19th Century. Kashmir’s bat industry has already crossed Rs. 1300 crore, with supplies being made to all major cities in the country. Around 1.5 million bats are manufactured in Kashmir annually, according to official figures.

“Master Blaster, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar blessed cricket bat factory, Chersoo, Awantipora, Pulwama, with a visit. Inspiration par excellence. Golden day for Kashmir willow bats,” Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, posted on X.

Tendulkar also pitched for the upcoming Khelo India Winter games, starting in Gulmarg from February 20.

“Many athletes will compete in the games. I would suggest that you enjoy sports, be yourself. Try and play as fiercely as possible so that those memories stay with you. Sports is something which teaches a lot in life,” Tendulkar said. He also paid obeisance at the Martand Temple in Anantnag.