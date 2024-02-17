PM Modi has effectively implemented concept of Ram Rajya, BJP resolution at party’s national meet says

February 17, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, February 17, 2024, passed a political resolution at a meeting of the party’s national council in New Delhi, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, likening it to the realisation of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the past 10 years under him.

The resolution titled ‘Viksit Bharat – Modi’s Guarantee’ was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, and the BJP’s Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi also spoke during the passage of the resolution.

The resolution spoke in glowing terms of Mr. Modi’s decade-long tenure as PM, and covered the spectrum of topics, from welfare to cultural nationalism, the abolition of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya, lifting 25 crore people out of poverty, and efforts for farmers such as ‘Modi’s guarantee’.

The resolution also condemned in strong terms the incidents in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, decrying that “the way in which the dignity of women was violated” by leaders of a party led by a woman Chief Minister “puts humanity to shame”.

The resolution went into details of how the aim of constructing a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was realised under Mr. Modi, who undertook religious rituals before the consecration of the temple, “setting an example of sanatan life” and “also visited various temples associated with Lord Rama”.

“Not only has the temple been built but Prime Minister Modi has also effectively implemented the concept of Ram Rajya in the last 10 years. Whenever there is will be a discussion in the future, historians will consider this event as a milestone in the continuous rediscovery of India’s civilizational heritage,” the resolution said.

The new Parliament House, the passage of the women’s reservation Bill, and India’s achievements in space were also lauded.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides leadership to the entire country from Uttar Pradesh, beginning from Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Ayodhya, where Lord Rama has returned after five centuries,” Mr. Adityanath said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh listed out the work done by the Union government for farmers under Mr. Modi. ”Farmers are no less than family for the Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

The resolution also accused the Opposition INDIA bloc of engaging in caste-based divisive politics and contrasted their approach with Mr. Modi’s assertion that the country has only four “castes” — the poor, farmers, women, and the youth.

The government’s initiatives have empowered these four “castes” as they are at the centre of its every scheme, it stated.

Ms. Sitharaman, who seconded the resolution, spoke of the global gaze shifting towards the thriving economy of India amid recession in economies around the world.

She also spoke in Tamil and Telugu after Mr. Modi urged her to do so. She said India is currently growing at the fastest pace, and major economies and investments are inclined towards India, a “significant” achievement over the past decade.

The BJP’s national council, with nearly 12,000 delegates, met over two days, and the event concluded on Sunday. At the time of writing this report, Mr. Modi was expected to deliver the valedictory address.