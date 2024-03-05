GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM Revanth submits a list of requests to PM Modi

The State seeks PM’s intervention in convincing Maharashtra for taking up Tummidihatti project

March 05, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy submits a list of requests to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a two-day tour of the State.

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana Government has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in convincing neighbouring Maharashtra, about land acquisition and water sharing between the two States, for taking up Tummidihatti lift irrigation project.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the State Government was prepared to take up the construction of the project if an amicable settlement is reached with Maharashtra. The Chief Minister submitted a list of requests to the Prime Minister who left Hyderabad on Tuesday after a two-day visit of the State.

He wanted the Central Government’s cooperation in speedy execution of works on the balance 2,400 MW of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) power plant and the State would give the necessary clearances in this direction. Though a power plant with installed capacity of 4,000 MW was assured to Telangana during the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, 1,600 MW installed capacity was achieved during close to 10-year tenure of the previous Government. The Centre should also extend its cooperation in the expansion of Hyderabad Metro and Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The Central Government was requested to extend financial assistance for providing safe drinking water to all households across the State. Close to 10 lakh families were yet to get safe drinking water and the Centre should allocate funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to provide protected water supply to these households.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to review the IPS cadre allocation to Telangana in view of the reorganisation of districts and enhancement of police commissionerates. The Union Home Ministry sanctioned 76 IPS cadre posts to Telangana in 2016, but the requirement of officers had increased in view of the population growth. The Centre should immediately take steps to sanction at least 29 IPS cadre posts to the State.

Thanking the Prime Minister for permitting the construction of elevated corridors on Hyderabad-Ramagundam and Hyderabad-Nagpur highways, he wanted the Centre to transfer necessary lands to the State Government for taking up the project. The Chief Minister reiterated the State’s request for the sanction of Indian Institute of Management to Hyderabad assuring that the Government was prepared to provide necessary land for the purpose.

Seeking release of the Central share of Rs. 347.54 crore under National Health Mission, Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted works on eight projects taken up in Telangana under Bharat Mala project to be completed expeditiously according permission for starting the tender process for these works. The Central Government was requested to extend its cooperation in setting up of semiconductor manufacturing units in Telangana as the Government was sparing no effort to turn the State into a manufacturing hub.

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

