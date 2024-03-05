GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prime Minister Modi visits Secunderabad Mahakali temple

March 05, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on March 5, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad on Tuesday, as part of his two-day tour of Telangana. He spent a few minutes inside the temple with his cavalcade arriving at 10.11 a.m. and exiting by 10.22 a.m. as some party activists shouted ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’ slogans.

ALSO READ
Double trouble for Hyderabad traffic on Monday and Tuesday

Residents of Tobacco Bazaar, Kalasiguda, General Bazaar, and other areas surrounding the 200-year-old temple found themselves locked up as security officials barricaded and cordoned off the temple in the morning. 

“I don’t know who is visiting the temple. Why there is so much security,” asked Thulasi Goud who was outside her home in Kalsiguda. The BJP workers who learnt about the PM’s visit had to make do by standing outside the entrance arch of the temple on James Street. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on March 5, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Ujjaini Mahakali temple is a relic of a time when pandemics were the order of the day. It was in 1813, when Suriti Appaiah, a soldier in the ranks of the British Army was posted to Ujjain and there was an outbreak of cholera that carried off hundreds of people. He stayed at the Ujjain Mahakali temple and made a vow that he will consecrate an idol of the Goddess in Secunderabad if the epidemic subsides. On his return, he fulfilled his vow and installed a wooden idol in July 1815 inside a small mud wall temple. 

Every year, during Bonalu Jatara in the month of Aashad (Aashadam) the family members of Appaiah welcome lakhs of devotees on the third Sunday of the month for the festival. About 60 years ago, the wooden idol was replaced by a stone idol.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.