Telangana CM calls for launch of Musi riverfront development works at the earliest

He directed officials to take up river cleaning works first 

February 19, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
An aerial view of Musi river.

An aerial view of Musi river. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority officials to launch works on the Musi riverfront development at the earliest, beginning with cleaning up of the river.

The CM held a review meeting with the HMDA officials on Musi Riverfront Development project on Monday. The State government had recently allocated ₹1,000 crore for the proposed project in the recent Vote-on-Account Budget for 2024-25 fiscal in the Assembly.

Mr.Revanth Reddy wanted the officials to take steps to ensure that planning for riverfront development encompassed historic monuments in the city. Officials should accordingly distribute the work at different levels for expeditiously taking up the project, he said.

Officials, for their part, shared the sketch of locations of Musi river boundaries and discussed related aspects pertaining to the project.

