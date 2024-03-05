Telangana is the gateway to the South: PM Modi

March 05, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Telangana is the gateway to the south part of India and his government has been continuously striving to develop the State’s infrastructure on several fronts investing in developing railways, highways and airways infrastructure for the last 10 years.

At an official function, he began the address with “Sangareddy prajaluki na namaskaram” in Telugu (My greetings to the people of Sangareddy). After inaugurating or flagging off various projects on Tuesday, including those belonging to the railways and national highways, the Prime Minister pointed out that he is in Telangana for the second successive day. Works of about ₹56,000 crore were launched or dedicated to the nation on Monday and about ₹7,000 crore today.

The country’s progress is depended on States development and hence, his Government has been giving a lot of importance to infrastructure development with ₹11 lakh crore allotted for the same in this year’s budget. The newly inaugurated ₹350 crore Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) in Begumpet is one of its kind in the country built with with modern technology, he said.

“This has brought new identity to Telangana, and Hyderabad is leading the way for research and development on aviation platform and creating new job opportunities for the youth here. New records have been established in aviation sector in the last 10 years,” claimed Mr. Modi.

The launch of the Kandi-Ramsanpalle, Miryalaguda-Kodad, Sangareddy to Madinaguda national highways will create an economic corridor between Indore and Hyderabad. Also, it will ease the traffic and goods movement between Karnataka, Maharastra-Telangana and Andhra Pradesh benefitting the people and aiding in growth of the business. These new NH stretches will reduce carbon emissions and travel time significantly.

The doubling and electrification of 22 km Sanatnagar to Moula Ali railway line is expected to ease the suburban train passengers between Hyderabad and Secunderabad. He has also green flagged the Ghatkesar-Lingampalli new MMTS service. The 1,212 km ₹3,300 crore Indian Oil pipeline connecting Paradip port to Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam was also inaugurated.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy and Ministers from the State: K. Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha and Rajya Sabha BJP MP K. Laxman were among those present.