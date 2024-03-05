GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana seeks Centre’s approval for elevated corridor on Srisailam highway passing through Ambrabad forest

CM Revanth Reddy submits a memorandum to PM Modi on the project  

March 05, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy submitted a memorandum petaining to an elevated corridor on Hyderabad-Srisailam national highway, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a two-day visit to the State.

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Government has requested the Central Government to extend its cooperation in the construction of an elevated corridor on Hyderabad-Srisailam national highway passing through the Amrabad forest area.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy submitted a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. He said the Centre had sanctioned ₹3 crore in 2022-23 for the preparation of detailed project report of the elevated corridor to be taken up at an estimated ₹7,700 crore.

He requested the Prime Minister to accord speedy clearance to the project which would ease traffic movement between Hyderabad and Srisailam. In addition, the project once completed would reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Prakasam district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by 45 km and enable expansion of transport network of Telangana.

