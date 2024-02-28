Revanth wants areas within ORR to be developed as a single unit 

February 28, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials of the Municipal Administration department to chalk out plans for developing the areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) as a single unit.

He wanted the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to be gradually extended to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR). Steps should be taken to develop radial roads for connecting the ORR with RRR while focus should be on providing civic amenities in the municipalities surrounding the city, he said. The officials concerned were directed to appoint consultancy to prepare a vision for development in line with the Master Plan-2050.

The Chief Minister conducted an elaborate review of the functioning of the HMDA with senior officials on Wednesday. He wanted steps to be taken to protect the lakes and tanks under the HMDA’s purview, and officials were directed to expedite land pooling with coordination of district collectors concerned to plan development of the respective areas.

Of the land parcels measuring 8,374 acres under the HMDA, 2,031 were in litigation in the courts at different stages. The HMDA officials should take steps to ensure mapping of the lands under the authority’s purview through digital and GPS modes to ensure that these were not encroached on.

Plans should be prepared to ensure that the authority generates adequate revenue from these land parcels and steps should be taken to enhance the revenues through advertisements. Mr. Revanth Reddy was particular that special officers should be nominated to monitor land pooling and ensuring that lakes and tanks were not subjected to encroachments. He suggested that a police officer of the rank of DIG assisted by two SP rank officers were nominated for the purpose.

At the same time, he instructed officials to ascertain whether the lands alienated for community purposes in layouts permitted in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and other major cities were put to right use or were encroached. The move comes in the light of the government’s decision to establish model schools on these lands and steps should be taken to handover the lands to the corporates as well as school managements that come forward to set up the model schools.

Develop areas around Hussainsagar

The Chief Minister wanted steps to be taken to develop areas around the Hussainsagar as tourist destination. Steps should be initiated to remove the encroachments around the Hussainsagar for the convenience of visitors.

He wanted skywalk way, food stalls, children amusement zones and greenery landscapes to be developed around the lake on the lines of Dubai.