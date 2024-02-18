GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM says announcement of Mega Master Plan 2050 for comprehensive development of Telangana soon 

Development will envisaged in three categories - urban, semi urban and rural areas  

February 18, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: PTI

The State Government will bring out Mega Master Plan 2050 for the comprehensive development of Telangana soon.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the State’s development was envisaged in three categories — urban, semi urban and rural. As part of the development plans, the Government plans to set up a city with health, sports and pollution free industries on sprawling 25,000 acres near the Outer Ring Road while steps would be taken to expand the metro rail services in tune with the requirements of the people.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Telangana State Fire Services headquarters building at Nanakramguda on Sunday. He said the Government would set up pharma villages, not pharma cities. The Government had a clear policy in this regard and there was no room for misconceptions.

Also Read | Revanth seeks builders’ support for Musi River Front development and infra in Telangana

He asserted that the Government would go forward with the advise of the experienced and experts. It was firm on moving forward by solving the problems created in the past and prepare plans for the future. “We have adopted the approach of thinking first and then make decisions,” he said.

Referring to the city’s development, he said Hyderabad was competing with the world and was ideal for investments. The development of the city was at a fast pace in the last 30 years irrespective of the political developments. “Apart from continuing the decisions taken by the previous government, we will take some more steps for the development of Hyderabad and take the city to a higher level, he said.

The Chief Minister was firm that the city would attract huge investments only when law and order was maintained. The Government had accordingly resolved not to tolerate anyone violating the law. Mr. Revanth Reddy appreciated the manner in which the Fire Services wing was the first to respond when a mishap occurred. “Fire fighters are always ready to protect people putting their lives at risk,” he said.

