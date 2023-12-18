GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM directs officials to identify 50-100 acre land parcels between ORR and RRR for industrial development

Mr. Revanth Reddy enquires about the present status of lands allotted for industrial development

December 18, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajeev M 6028
Telangana Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy directed the officials concerned to submit information pertaining to the extent of lands allotted for setting up industries and the extent that remained unutilised. 

Telangana Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy directed the officials concerned to submit information pertaining to the extent of lands allotted for setting up industries and the extent that remained unutilised.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials concerned to identify land parcels spanning 500 acres to 1,000 acres between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) for developing new industrial clusters.

The land parcels should be located in areas within 50 km to 100 km distance from the international airport and national/State highways. The Chief Minister gave the instructions during a meeting with senior officials on industrial development in the State on Monday.

He made it clear that the lands that would be acquired for industrial development should be dry and non-cultivable lands to ensure that farmers were not put to loss and the scope for pollution could be minimised while they were located away from residential areas. Acquiring such lands would minimise the costs that would be incurred and farmers would also support the government’s efforts in this direction.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to submit information pertaining to the extent of lands allotted for setting up industries and the extent that remained unutilised. Officials were asked to submit a comprehensive report on the extent of land allotted for industrial development in different areas, the number of industries that came up in the allotted land and the present status of those industries.

The government has accorded priority to decentralisation of industrial development and steps should be taken to give priority to non-polluting units. At the same time, officials should come up with suggestions on alternatives to industrial clusters at Nacharam, Jeedimetla and Katedan around GHMC limits. Mr. Revanth Reddy enquired with the officials concerned about the status of IDPL lands and asked them to submit a report in this regard.

They should also study the best practices in Middle East and Europe for setting up bulk drug units. Steps should be taken to ensure that the new industrial units would utilise solar energy rather than the conventional thermal power.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.