GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People will teach a lesson to betrayers: KTR on leaders deserting party

He alleges that such leaders are throwing stones at the party while leaving it

March 29, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao at the Chevella parliament constituency meeting held on March 29, 2024/

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao at the Chevella parliament constituency meeting held on March 29, 2024/ | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

With the writing on the wall about quitting the party by senior leaders K. Keshava Rao and Kadiyam Srihari visible imminently, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has resigned to the inevitability and is planning to develop new leadership to carry on the party flag in a movement, akin to Statehood to Telanagana, mode again.

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao remarked in a social media post on Friday that people would reply to the shifting of loyalties by some senior leaders and conspiracy to deflate the party. He stated that there was nobody with the party when it came into existence in 2001 with a single-point agenda to achieve Telangana, but the party founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao had achieved the goal with undeterred resolve.

With the support and blessings of the people, the party had carried out the struggle for 14 years and achieved the Statehood and for the next 10 years its Government had filled the lives of crores of families with light and that they would protect the party, he said.

Later, speaking at the Chevella Parliamentary Constituency meeting of the party attended by MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders Mr. Rama Rao said senior leaders like K. Keshava Rao and Kadiyam Srihari were betraying the party when it is passing through rough waters and it was quite natural that such leaders would throw some stones at the party while leaving it.

Stating that only the leaders were deserting the party and not the ranks, KTR said he would work for them. He explained that in 2014, the party had given an opportunity to K. Vishveshwar Reddy by introducing him to politics and in 2019 G. Ranjith Reddy was given a similar opportunity. But, both have deceived the party and joined Congress. It was for the party ranks now to teach such leaders a lesson.

CM Revanth Reddy is B-Team of BJP

The Congress had termed BRS as the B-Team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the State Assembly elections-2023 but after the elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had become the B-Team of BJP and voting for Congress would only benefit BJP now.

Party candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha seat, Kasani Gnaneshwar, said he had been working for the backward classes and others for the last few decades and they were all supporting him now.

Related Topics

Telangana / General Elections 2024 / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.