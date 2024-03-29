People will teach a lesson to betrayers: KTR on leaders deserting party

March 29, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the writing on the wall about quitting the party by senior leaders K. Keshava Rao and Kadiyam Srihari visible imminently, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has resigned to the inevitability and is planning to develop new leadership to carry on the party flag in a movement, akin to Statehood to Telanagana, mode again.

Working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao remarked in a social media post on Friday that people would reply to the shifting of loyalties by some senior leaders and conspiracy to deflate the party. He stated that there was nobody with the party when it came into existence in 2001 with a single-point agenda to achieve Telangana, but the party founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao had achieved the goal with undeterred resolve.

With the support and blessings of the people, the party had carried out the struggle for 14 years and achieved the Statehood and for the next 10 years its Government had filled the lives of crores of families with light and that they would protect the party, he said.

Later, speaking at the Chevella Parliamentary Constituency meeting of the party attended by MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders Mr. Rama Rao said senior leaders like K. Keshava Rao and Kadiyam Srihari were betraying the party when it is passing through rough waters and it was quite natural that such leaders would throw some stones at the party while leaving it.

Stating that only the leaders were deserting the party and not the ranks, KTR said he would work for them. He explained that in 2014, the party had given an opportunity to K. Vishveshwar Reddy by introducing him to politics and in 2019 G. Ranjith Reddy was given a similar opportunity. But, both have deceived the party and joined Congress. It was for the party ranks now to teach such leaders a lesson.

CM Revanth Reddy is B-Team of BJP

The Congress had termed BRS as the B-Team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the State Assembly elections-2023 but after the elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had become the B-Team of BJP and voting for Congress would only benefit BJP now.

Party candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha seat, Kasani Gnaneshwar, said he had been working for the backward classes and others for the last few decades and they were all supporting him now.