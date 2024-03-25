GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS completes announcement of candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

It appears that BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had explored all avenues for ‘social equity’ in the selection process

March 25, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced candidates for the 17 Parliament seats in Telangana. File photo of BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced candidates for the 17 Parliament seats in Telangana. File photo of BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has officially declared its candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana for the general elections-2024. The announcement of Gaddam Srinivas Yadav for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat on Monday marks the culmination of the candidate selection process.

It appears that BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had explored all avenues for ‘social equity’ in the selection process. The party leaders assert that this strategic selection of candidates with considerable grassroots support would enhance the party’s prospects, positioning them favorably against rival parties Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While BRS won nine Lok Sabha seats in 2019, five sitting MPs of the party recently deserted the party to join other parties after the party lost power to Congress in the State Assembly polls held in November last year, and one other—Kotha Prabhakar Reddy from Medak—has been elected as the MLA from Dubbak constituency in the Assembly polls.

BRS MP from Chevella, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, joined the Congress, while Zahirabad MP BB Patil and Nagarkurnool (SC) MP Pothuganti Ramulu quit BRS and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Warangal (SC) MP Pasunuri Dayakar and Peddapalli (SC) MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha also left the party to join Congress. Against this backdrop, the BRS president renominated Nama Nageswara Rao, Maloth Kavitha, and Manne Srinivas Reddy from their respective sitting seats of Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Mahabubnagar, respectively.

Meanwhile, the BRS has selected two former bureaucrats—R.S. Praveen Kumar and P. Venkatrami Reddy—as the MP candidates. Former president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-Telangana and former IPS R.S. Praveen Kumar, who recently joined BRS, was named as the candidate for the Nagarkurnool (SC) MP seat, while the party leadership also nominated former IAS officer and MLC P. Venkatarami Reddy as its candidate for the Medak Parliamentary Constituency.

The complete list of BRS candidates for various parliamentary constituencies is as follows:

The complete list of BRS candidates for the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is as follows:
Khammam - Nama Nageshwar Rao (OC)
Mahabubabad (ST) - Maloth Kavitha (ST)
Karimnagar - Boinipally Vinod Kumar (OC)
Peddapally (SC) - Koppula Eshwar (SC)
Mahabubnagar - Manne Srinivas Reddy (OC)
Chevella - Kasani Gnaneshwar (BC)
Warangal (SC) - Dr. Kadiam Kavya (SC)
Nizamabad - Baji Reddy Govardhan (BC)
Zahirabad - Gali Anil Kumar (BC)
Adilabad (ST) - Atram Sakku (ST)
Malkajgiri - Ragidi Lakshma Reddy (OC)
Medak - P. Venkatrami Reddy (OC)
Nagarkurnool (SC) - RS Praveen Kumar (SC)
Secunderabad - Thigulla Padmarao Goud (BC)
Bhuvanagiri (Bhongir) - Kyama Mallesh (BC)
Nalgonda - Kancharla Krishna Reddy (OC)
Hyderabad - Gaddam Srinivas Yadav (BC)

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Hyderabad / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.